Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is Born’ Debuts On Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums

via TheChristianPost/Jeannie Law, Christian Post Reporter:

Wow the new cd by Kanye West has made it to the Billboards Gospel Albums Chart!

Billboard announced on Wednesday that after just a day-and-a-half of tracking Kanye West’s latest gospel release, Jesus Is Born, performed by his Sunday Service Choir, the music collection is at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart.

Jesus Is Born, released Christmas Day, comes second to West’s own first official gospel release, Jesus Is King, which reigns as the No. 1 Top Gospel Album for nine weeks, selling 11,000 in the first week of 2020.

CLICK HERE to read full story

Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is Born’ Debuts On Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

