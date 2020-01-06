via TheChristianPost/Jeannie Law, Christian Post Reporter:

Wow the new cd by Kanye West has made it to the Billboards Gospel Albums Chart!

Billboard announced on Wednesday that after just a day-and-a-half of tracking Kanye West’s latest gospel release, Jesus Is Born, performed by his Sunday Service Choir, the music collection is at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart.

Jesus Is Born, released Christmas Day, comes second to West’s own first official gospel release, Jesus Is King, which reigns as the No. 1 Top Gospel Album for nine weeks, selling 11,000 in the first week of 2020.

Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is Born’ Debuts On Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 11 hours ago

