Trey Songz Being Sued For $10 Million For Alleged Sexual Assault !?

Just when Trey Songz thought it was safe to come out in chill from being beat out by Joe for the <em><strong>POWER Big Rich Town</strong> </em>opening, and simply just be Tremaine Neverson the father.

According to reports Trey Songz invited a woman from Georgia, who is being referred to Jane Doe to a New Years Eve party in Miami back in 2018 when things went sideways. Trey Songz allegedly sexually assaulted and battered Jane Doe by proceeding to forcefully place his hand under her dress, without her consent, and attempting to insert his fingers into Jane Doe’s vagina without her consent or permission.” Jane Doe also claims she was not the only one that was victimized, another woman allegedly told Jane Doe that Trey Songz placed his hands down her pants and forcefully touched her buttocks without consent. So with that being alleged, Jane Doe is seeking $10 million from Trey Songz for damages as the result of the assault and battery, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Back in March of 2018 Andrea Buera accused the singer of beating her for talking to one his friends during an NBA All-Star Game after-party giving her a concussion.

