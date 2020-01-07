via The CDC:

Well its back…the headaches…sore bones..chills..you know the flu is back in town…and with the CDC here are some tips for you:

Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

If you are sick with flu-like illness, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.)

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. After using a tissue, throw it in the trash and wash your hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way

CLICK HERE to read full story

The Flu Is Back…..How To Prevent From Getting It was originally published on praisecleveland.com