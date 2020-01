via GetUpMornings/The RickeySmileyMorningShow:

Rickey Smiley is a man of many talents! Y’all see the way he sang this old church hymn and took over the piano.

Rickey Smiley Brings Us Back To Church with Piano Skills was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 15 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: