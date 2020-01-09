Did LHH:NY star and rapper, Remy Ma take a subliminal shot at Cardi B? Well, fans certainly think so and it looks like Cardi B may think so as well. On a recent episode of LHH:NY, Remy was in the booth spitting a rhyme when she said, “Real Mothers Don’t Twerk.” Eyebrows raised all over the internet.

Check out the clip below:

Cardi B may have a response for Remy Ma. She tweeted then deleted this message:

***EXPLICIT LANGUAGE***

Cardi tweeted earlier this week, “I try so hard not to respond to b*tches and they subs that they keep throwing at me. but when you challenge my motherhood is when you got me f*cked up you wack a** b*tches! Put out a hit record instead of dissing people! Suck my d*ck b*tch!” She later deleted the tweet. Remy hasn’t responded to Cardi’s tweet yet.

Wow! Not another female rap war!

Did Remy Ma Take Shots at Cardi B? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Posted By Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: