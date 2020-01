via Wkyc/Stephanie Metzger:

Remember putting together Lego pieces when you were younger,

The Brick Bar, a Lego-themed pop-up bar, is set to spend two nights in Cleveland at a secret, to be announced location.

Those hoping to attend should mark their calendars for Feb. 7 and 8.

LOCAL NEWS: The Brick Bar A Lego Themed Bar Is Coming Back To C-Town

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 8 hours ago

