Queen Elizabeth Not Happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Changing Their Royal Duties

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise announcement on Jan. 8 that they were “stepping back” from their senior royal duties, and travel back-and-forth between North America and the United Kingdom as they “work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Today, a statement has been issued on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace, according to EURweb:

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the statement issued by Deputy Communications Secretary to The Queen, Hannah Howard, reads. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Harry and Meghan will not give up on their duties entirely.

The British press reports that the Royal family, including the Queen, were not aware of Harry and Meghan’s decision and announcement, as it “came as a surprise.”

They were “disappointed” that the timing came earlier than expected, though it seemed that their desire for a normal life, especially for their son Archie, was in the works for quite a while.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

Second Picture Courtesy of Samir Hussein and Getty Images

Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb

