CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Oprah Is Dumping Russell Simmons Documentary !?

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 25, 2012

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

Me too?  Maybe not or at least as it pertains to another #Metoo documentary.  Oprah Winfrey took a lot of heat for ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary-series after it’s release and when it was reported she was doing another one on Russell Simmons the public outcry went from #metoo to #whyblackmenonlyO, but it’s now being reported that Oprah may have had a change of heart and is stepping away from the project.

According to Oprah of Friday:

“I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer on The Untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering Documentary and it will not air on Apple TV+.”

The documentary was suppose to premiere at The Sundance Film Festival.

Check out the video below

documentary , Oprah , Russell Simmons

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry Gives Man Once Sentenced To Life…
 19 mins ago
01.13.20
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 1 hour ago
01.13.20
Lori Harvey Future
Lori Harvey Confirms Her Future with Future !?
 2 hours ago
01.13.20
Black Ops Basketball Session
Look At God: Carmelo Anthony Gifts A Single…
 2 hours ago
01.13.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close