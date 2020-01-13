Oprah Is Dumping Russell Simmons Documentary !?

Me too? Maybe not or at least as it pertains to another #Metoo documentary. Oprah Winfrey took a lot of heat for ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary-series after it’s release and when it was reported she was doing another one on Russell Simmons the public outcry went from #metoo to #whyblackmenonlyO, but it’s now being reported that Oprah may have had a change of heart and is stepping away from the project.

According to Oprah of Friday:

“I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer on The Untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering Documentary and it will not air on Apple TV+.”

The documentary was suppose to premiere at The Sundance Film Festival.

