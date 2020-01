If your a Chucky fan and it takes you back to your childhood days then you can get excited about this.

Chucky is getting his own TV show with SyFy the announcement was made Saturday.

Chucky will appear in a yard sale before he is brought to life to ruin a small town.

There is no release date

Source: collider

‘Chucky’ TV Series was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Posted By Kenny Kixx Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: