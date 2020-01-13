CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Thought Delta Sigma Theta Was Related To Delta Airlines [VIDEO]

The ladies of Delta Sigma Theta are celebrating 107 years today! And guess what? Black Tony thought we were talking about Delta Airlines’ flight attendants the whole time.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Happy Founder’s Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

3 photos Launch gallery

Happy Founder’s Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Continue reading Happy Founder’s Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Happy Founder’s Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

In honor of Delta Sigma Theta’s  Founder’s Day we are taking a look at celebrity members of the historic organization.

Black Tony Thought Delta Sigma Theta Was Related To Delta Airlines [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Chick-fil-A sign in Naples, Florida.
How You Can Get FREE Nuggets from Chick-fil-A!!!
 5 hours ago
01.13.20
15 items
Shoe Gal! 15 Times Mary J. Blige Proved…
 5 hours ago
01.13.20
EMMY For Your Consideration Event For Showtime's "Shameless" - Red Carpet
Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ to End After Its Upcoming 11th…
 6 hours ago
01.13.20
‘Chucky’ TV Series
 10 hours ago
01.13.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close