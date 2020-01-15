CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Harley Dilly Was Found In Chimney Of Unoccupied Home

All had hope of finding 14 year-old Harley Dilly…People in his community of Port Clinton had rally together in finding him. but that all ended yesterday when

Port Clinton Police Chief  Robert Hickman said Harley was found lodged in the chimney of an unoccupied home just steps from the Dilly family home.

LOCAL NEWS: Harley Dilly Was Found In Chimney Of Unoccupied Home  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Exclusives
