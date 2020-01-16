CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

SPORTS: OBJ in Trouble with New Orleans Police For Slapping Officer’s Behind!

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

An arrest warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. for inappropriate conduct with a security officer during the celebration of Louisiana State University’s football team winning the national championship game, 42-25, on Jan 13.

Beckham is accused of slapping the officer’s behind, even throwing an object at him, and it was even captured on video.  The officer was observing to see what damages was made to the locker room.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Video posted to social media showed the officer interacting with players smoking in the locker room after the championship victory, reports WBRZ, the ABC affiliate in Baton Rouge.

No arrests has been made, despite the warrant made out for Beckham, who was also at the game giving LSU players cash.

The Browns have issued a statement regarding OBJ and the LSU-locker room controversy:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Chris Graythen and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images

Video, Third Picture, and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Cleveland Reacts to Cavs Signing Jim Beilien as Head Coach
8 photos

Videos
Latest
2014 Winter TCA Tour - Day 6
Wu-Tang’s Method Man To Join Cast Of Power…
 1 hour ago
01.16.20
College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU
SPORTS: OBJ in Trouble with New Orleans Police…
 2 hours ago
01.16.20
Mariah Carey, The Neptunes Among 2020 Songwriters Hall…
 6 hours ago
01.16.20
Lizzo Keeps Her Haters Talking In This Sexy…
 7 hours ago
01.16.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close