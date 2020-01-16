SPORTS: OBJ in Trouble with New Orleans Police For Slapping Officer’s Behind!

An arrest warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. for inappropriate conduct with a security officer during the celebration of Louisiana State University’s football team winning the national championship game, 42-25, on Jan 13.

Beckham is accused of slapping the officer’s behind, even throwing an object at him, and it was even captured on video. The officer was observing to see what damages was made to the locker room.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Video posted to social media showed the officer interacting with players smoking in the locker room after the championship victory, reports WBRZ, the ABC affiliate in Baton Rouge.

OBJ wasn’t gonna let that officer spoil the fun.. told him to get the gat. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sWoWj53r42 — 🕊 (@wannabjoyful) January 14, 2020

No arrests has been made, despite the warrant made out for Beckham, who was also at the game giving LSU players cash.

The Browns have issued a statement regarding OBJ and the LSU-locker room controversy:

Statement regarding Odell Beckham Jr. incident: pic.twitter.com/7cN3jOLCj6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 16, 2020

