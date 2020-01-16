CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Eva’s Corner: Does Social Media Belong In Your Relationship? [VIDEO]

If you and your spouse got divorced but share the same group of friends and follow each other on social media, how long do you wait until you start sharing your new love? Do you need to sensor your posts? Does time matter? Or is a post just a post? Share your thoughts below!

