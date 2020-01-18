LOCAL NEWS: Young Professionals to Get Downtown Cleveland Apartment Building

Cleveland is slated to get a new apartment building to help increase the amount of residents living in the Downtown area. This time, it will be gear toward young adults.

It is a mixed use, 23-story apartment tower that will rise on Euclid Avenue near E. 8th Street with 300 living units, along with including featuring parts of “elements” from across the world to set the design apart from the rest of Downtown.

The assortment of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units will range from 400 to 1400 square feet, City Club Apartments Owner Jonathan Holtzman said. Many of the units will feature accessible balconies that peer over the restaurant, retail and gathering space on the ground floor that will flank the bustling Euclid Avenue corridor.

The costs will remain affordable to help young professionals live in the building.

Among the features that might be included at the new City Club, which will not be affiliated with the speakers event of the same name, will be “rooftop pool and terrace, indoor and outdoor theaters as well as a pet daycare,” and a “restaurant, coffee shop and speakeasy” as possible elements.

City Club is proposed as a new project that meant to draw more young adults to Downtown, where other apartment buildings are turning them away with high costs. It is also part of a newfound growth that is taking place with more residents moving in, increasing the housing units by 50 to 77 percent.

It is estimated that the new building is hoping to welcome tenants in the beginning of 2022.

