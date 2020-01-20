Michelle Obama Releases Workout Playlist

Michelle Obama is sharing her 2020 workout playlist. The former first lady posted her playlist on Sunday to, as she put it, offer “a little inspiration.” It includes artists found on her husband Barack Obama’s playlist, including Lizzo, Childish Gambino and Alicia Keys. Michelle Obama’s playlist also includes classics like Destiny’s Child and newer songs from Ed Sheeran and Nipsey Hussle. The Michelle Obama playlist can be heard on Spotify.

(Source-CNN)

Posted By JC Posted 6 hours ago

