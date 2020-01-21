LOCAL NEWS: LOOKING FOR SOMETHING TO DO THIS WINTER??

via Wkyc/Stephanie Metzger:

Well its Winter and a lot of people are trying to find out what it is to do here in Cleveland. From Winter Festivals to Eating Events we have it all for you.

All Fizzed Up:

Head to this brand new hard seltzer festival,

When: March 21, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Agora, 5000 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Cleveland Dessert Festival:

The Cleveland Dessert Festival features more than 20 local treat makers handing out samples of their best desserts

When: Feb. 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: The Madison, 4601 Payne Ave., Cleveland

