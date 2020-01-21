LOCAL NEWS: Alicia Keys is Coming to Cleveland on August 21

One of the biggest superstars of today is making a stop in The Land this summer.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

R&B star Alicia Keys on Tuesday announced dates for her 2020 World Tour, which includes a Cleveland stop at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Aug. 21.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 22 at 10 a.m.

Cleveland is one of two Ohio cities Keys is performing in, with Cincinnati being the other on Aug. 19.