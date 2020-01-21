CLOSE
Wendy Williams: NeNe Leakes is Leaving ‘RHOA’

Rick Ross "Port Of Miami 2" Album Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Wendy Williams has dropped some major news regarding her friend NeNe Leakes, and her status on Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

From EURweb:

“I took a break between commercials, my office is right there behind the set. I had to go to the bathroom and so I looked at my phone between commercials. And NeNe texts, ‘I’m quitting,’ ” Williams told guest Jerry O’Connell.

That’s quite a shock for Williams, O’Connell, and her audience.  Not to mention, fans of Leakes and ‘RHOA.’

Yet, it is not known for sure that Leakes is actually leaving the popular reality show:

Meanwhile, the reality star’s rep told Page Six that nothing is set in stone as far as her walking away from the hit bravo series.

The rep added that Leakes may have been venting to Williams, and as for next season, nothing “has been confirmed or officially decided…”

Williams also mentioned on her show that Leakes is carrying a “secret” that is holding her back, and not willing to share with her ‘RHOA’ co-stars, but more willing to share with the talk show host.

In case you are wondering what that “secret” is, it has nothing to do with Leakes’ children and her husband’s health issues, according to Williams.

Here’s the video of Williams discussing her conversation with Leakes in her interview with O’Connell (it starts at 6:25):

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Johnny Nunez and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and The Wendy Williams Show

