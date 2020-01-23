Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour: Her Husband’s Boo Is A “Hot Cheeto” !?

There has always been an unwritten rule, or shall we say it’s never a good idea, to get involved in your friends, especially when it come to someone cheating on your friend. Don’t lie when the truth will do, 9 times out of 10 when you tell your friend their significant other is cheating on them somehow you become the bad guy. So staying in your lane seems like a good place right? Well what happens when your friends significant others philandering ways may cause them to go up in flames…literally!?

A young lady reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to find out whether she should tell her BFF that her husband is dating a Flaming Hot Cheeto.

But Sam Sylk and Bijou Star had to educate themselves first on the situation before they handed the young lady a fire extinguisher.

Check out Flaming Hot Cheeto Gate below.

Dear Sam

I have a BFF and her husband is cheating on her. He has always cheated on her but I know It’s none of my business and I stay in my lane as it pertains to that even if I see him with other women. I only talk to her about her relationship problems when she brings it up and I stay way neutral. Well I work part-time at a bar and her husband just started fooling around with one of my co-workers, still none of my business. And my co-worker doesn’t know that his wife is my friend. Well come to find out my co-worker is a “flaming hot Cheeto” if you know what I mean and she just recently, from what she is saying, just started sleeping with him. Should I tell my BFF or should I continue to stay in my lane?

Also On 93.1 WZAK: