Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour: Love Fantasy Gone Bad

You every had a situation when you are doing something good for someone else but it turns around and bites you in the butt? Well imagine trying to please your man, giving into his fantasy, and getting caught now you end up with the gift that keeps on giving, however you don’t know who all you should be sharing it with.

A young couple decided to swing, one was happy as hell the other is so upset that she reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to find how to find out who her baby daddy is and should she tell him. Oh BTW she’s married.

see what happened below

Dear Sam

My husband wanted to act a wild fantasy for our 10th year anniversary. We celebrated our anniversary in Vegas. While we were there we met a couple and had a group session. My husband was so happy that I went along for it, me not so much, I did it to make my husband happy and put a little spice in our life. The problem is I found out I was pregnant after this encounter and I’m not so sure that my husband is the father. Only because of this group session. I don’t what to do because my husband would be livid if it isn’t his plus I don’t even know those people we hooked up with. I mean does that person even need to know? Should I tell my husband my doubts or should I just leave it alone?

