CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour: Love Fantasy Gone Bad

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

You every had a situation when you are doing something good for someone else but it turns around and bites you in the butt?  Well imagine trying to please your man, giving into his fantasy, and getting caught now you end up with the gift that keeps on giving, however you don’t know who all you should be sharing it with.

A young couple decided to swing, one was happy as hell the other is so upset that she reached out to  Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to find how to find out who her baby daddy is and should she tell him.  Oh BTW she’s married.

see what happened below

Dear Sam

My husband wanted to act a wild fantasy for our 10th year anniversary. We celebrated our anniversary in Vegas. While we were there we met a couple and had a group session. My husband was so happy that I went along for it, me not so much, I did it to make my husband happy and put a little spice in our life. The problem is I found out I was pregnant after this encounter and I’m not so sure that my husband is the father. Only because of this group session. I don’t what to do because my husband would be livid if it isn’t his plus I don’t even know those people we hooked up with. I mean does that person even need to know? Should I tell my husband my doubts or should I just leave it alone?

 

- Relationships , advice , Bijou Star , dating , Love , marriage , radio , Radio Show , Reality Hour , Reality Rewind , Sam Sylk , Sam Sylk Show , The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 13 mins ago
01.25.20
PWS5_509 Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), James 'Ghost' St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick
POWER Fans Going Too Far: ‘Tariq’ Says He…
 26 mins ago
01.25.20
Ambitions OWN
OWN Cancels ‘AMBITIONS’ !?
 32 mins ago
01.25.20
Lewk Of The Week: Kiki Layne’s Orange Valentino…
 18 hours ago
01.24.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close