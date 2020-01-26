CLOSE
Horrific News: Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash

LA Community Screening Of Warner Bros Pictures' "Just Mercy" - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

{update TMZ is reporting that reps for Kobe Bryant have confirmed that  Kobe’s daughter 13 year old Gianna Maria Onore affectionately known as GiGi was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash}

Truly tragic news is being reported at this time. Prayers are in order as it is being reported that former LA Laker, NBA legend and future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant as passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

It’s being reported that the helicopter was allegedly traveling in foggy conditions when it crashed and burst into flames. It’s being reported that there were 5 passengers on the helicopter and no survivors. According to report his Vanessa was not on the chopper.

There are no further details at this time.

41 year old Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa have 4 daughters.

We will be keeping you updated as we learn, and keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Kobe Bryant uplifted in our prayers.

UPDATE: Kobe Bryant and 13 Year Old Daughter Gianna Have Died In Helicopter Crash
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

calabasas , dead , Helicopter Crash , kobe bryant

