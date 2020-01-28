Documentary “On The Record” About Russell Simmons Receives A Standing Ovation!?

It is being reported that the #MeToo documentary about music mogul Russell Simmons “On The Record” received a standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival this past weekend, even after Oprah stepped down as executive director of the piece.

Oprah said her reasoning for stepping away had nothing to do with support for Russell Simmons but creative differences with the filmmakers.

“On The Record,” features testimony from Drew Dixon, Sil Lai Abrams and Alexia Norton Jones about their alleged experiences with Simmons.

“On The Record” also drops what might seem to be new music, well at least on wax, however to fans of “L Boogie”, Miseducation legend, Lauryn Hill recognize the unreleased track titled, “D*mnable Heresies”, a song that Lauryn Hill has performed live in concert since around 2013. (see video below)

