CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Is Giving Away Free Work Excuses & Life Advice [VIDEO]

Black Tony found his calling! Today he announced that he’s going to be giving away free work excuses and life advice. Follow him on social media @BlackTonyComedy for the exclusives!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Black Tony Is Giving Away Free Work Excuses & Life Advice [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Array
Erika Alexander Claps Back David Schwimmer Over “Black…
 2 hours ago
01.29.20
Deborah Cox Releases Video For New Single ‘Easy…
 3 hours ago
01.29.20
Tyler Perry Tops The Ebony Power 100 List…
 4 hours ago
01.29.20
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 5 hours ago
01.29.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close