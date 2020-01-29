CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Cause Of Will Smith & Tommy Davidson’s Old Feud Revealed, Chris Brown Still Loves One Of His Exes & More [VDIEO]

Back in the day, Will Smith and Tommy Davidson once got into it over Jada Pinkett Smith. It all stemmed from a kiss in a movie scene, but Will Smith was not having it. 

Speaking of relationships and heated moments, Chris Brown and one of his child’s mothers got into on social media and it was revealed that he’s still in love with one of his exes. 

Gabrielle Union and Terry Crews aren’t seeing eye-to-eye because of comments he made about why Terry didn’t defend Gabrielle Union. 

Here’s the tea…

