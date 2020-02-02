Did You Miss The Phenomenal Musical Tribute To Kobe Bryant? [VIDEO]

The memorial service for NBA legend Kobe Bryant hasn’t happened yet however last night at the house that Kobe Bryant built and home of the team he spent his entire 20 year career with, the Los Angeles Lakers, had church in their house before they played the Portland Trailblazers, to pay tribute not only to Kobe Bryant and his daughter GiGi but all the families that lost their lives in a horrific helicopter last Sunday, January 26, 2020.

The evening began with Usher performing ‘Amazing Grace’ masterfully as if he were in the pulpit of a Baptist church before giving way to the rapper Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth elegant rendition of “See You Again” only to lead us up to the most tear jerking rendition of The National Anthem sang by no other then the Kings of harmony Boyz II Men.

Although there were two empty sits with the jersey of GiGi and her dad, Kobe Bryant along with long stem roses in the front row, the presence of their spirits was felt by all in attendance.

The Lakers lost to the Trailblazers last night 127 to 119 however I don’t know if anyone really cared about the loss of the game, because all were there to memorialize and pay tribute to the loss of life in the house that Kobe built.

