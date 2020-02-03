via Madamnorie/y Tanay Hudson:

Taraji P. Henson will be walking down the aisle to tie the knot with her fiance Kelvin Hayden soon. She was supposed to say “I do” in April but now she is having second thoughts about the date. The Empire star revealed to EXTRA that she is pushing her wedding date back.

“I mentioned one date. It was 4/4/20 and we were really going to do it 4/4/20, but my wedding planner was like, ‘Okay, in case it rains, we’ll have umbrellas’…and I was like, ‘You know what, never mind about April, let’s move it later’.”

No one wants a rainy wedding day so her reason is 100 percent understandable.

Henson and Hayden got engaged back in May 2018. They’ve been together since December 2017. Henson was tight-lipped about the new wedding date.

The Golden Globe winner added that she is ecstatic about her upcoming wedding day.

“I am excited,” she continued. “I usually don’t get excited until it’s closer to me. It still seems so far off.”

Taraji P. Henson Has Pushed Her Wedding Date Back was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted 15 hours ago

