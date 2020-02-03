CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Earth Fare Healthy Supermarket Closing All of Its Locations

Senior woman shopping in produce aisle of grocery store

Source: kali9 / Getty

An organic supermarket has announced its shutting down all of its stores nationwide, including three located in Northeast Ohio.

Earth Fare, known as “Healthy Food for Everyone,” will still selling items through its “liquidation sales.”  All of its employees have been informed of chain’s closing.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Earth Fare has three locations in Northeast Ohio, one in Westgate Shopping Center in Fairview Park, another in The Shops of Fairlawn on West Market Street and the third in The Venue at Belden in North Canton.

The “liquidation sales” will start immediately.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Holly Hildreth and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of kali9 and Getty Images

