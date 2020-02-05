Congrats to David & Tamela Mann they are headed back to the small screen in a new Tyler Perry comedy series ”Assisted Living” coming to BET.

The network and Perry announced the news Tuesday, sharing that production has already started on the show, and it will premiere on BET this summer.

Assisted Living will also star J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck and Alex Henderson.

DAVID AND TAMELA MANN- NEW SERIES ON BET was originally published on praisecleveland.com