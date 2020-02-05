CLOSE
DAVID AND TAMELA MANN- NEW SERIES ON BET

David and Tamela Mann

Source: TV One Publicity / David and Tamela Mann

Congrats to David & Tamela Mann they are headed back to the small screen in a new Tyler Perry comedy series ”Assisted Living” coming to BET.

The network and Perry announced the news Tuesday, sharing that production has already started on the show, and it will premiere on BET this summer.

Assisted Living will also star J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck and Alex Henderson.

CLICK HERE to read story

