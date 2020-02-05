CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Church Announcements With Bernice Jenkins: Pastor Comes Down With The Tyler Perry Stomach Virus

Bernice Jenkins says pastor got a little carried away with mustard greens, black-eyed peas, bbq pig knuckles and chitterlings, and caught a cause of the Tyler Perry stomach virus. Every time pastor got up, he ran out of the bed to go ‘meet the browns.’ 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Church Announcements With Bernice Jenkins: Pastor Comes Down With The Tyler Perry Stomach Virus  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Lady Parts! Erykah Badu Set To Release A…
 1 hour ago
02.05.20
President Trump Delivers His Third State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress
President Trump’s SOTU Address Ends with House Speaker…
 2 hours ago
02.05.20
President Trump Delivers His Third State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress
Controversial Radio Host Rush Limbaugh Gets Medal of…
 3 hours ago
02.05.20
Chef Spike Mendelsohn Shows His Respect For Bacon As He Enhances The Wendy's Baconator By Creating A Chili Cheddar Cheese Baconator
Wendy’s To Finally Launch Its Breakfast Menu
 3 hours ago
02.05.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close