Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour: My BFF Outed My Husbands BFF!?

You and your husband was cool until you decided to have friends over to watch the big game and one of your friends decided to out your husbands friend and that’s when the fight broke out. But after everything was broken up and the dust settled your husband decided to put the law down on you and you don’t know what to do!?

Fortunately for this listener she decided to reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to see who needs a flag thrown on the play.

Take a look at who got ejected from the game below.

Dear Sam

I’ve been married for about a year. We lived together for about a year prior to getting married. My husband can’t stand my best friend he is a male however, he isn’t into women. My friend was even in our wedding so needless to say he isn’t going anywhere. While the men were watching the game last night some of us were just sitting around gossiping pretty much. Well my best friend was talking and let it slip that one of the couples their, her man, was possibly leading a double life. A big argument broke almost a fight but everyone got everything calmed down and broke up. This all happened during the half time show. Well needless to say my husband is furious and calls himself forbidding me to be friends with him saying that he is messy and that I’m married now and need to upgraded my friendships. He said a married family woman shouldn’t be hanging around folks that aren’t family people themselves. He said he is the King of this household and this is final. I don’t think he has the right to tell me who to be friends with, my best friend and I grew up together. Is my husband out of line? Is his behavior a sign of him being an undercover control freak?

