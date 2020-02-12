Jussie Smollett Indicted for Lying to Officers

Former ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett is once again heading to court.

A grand jury has decided to indict the actor-singer on “charges that he staged a hate crime” on which he had initially claimed last year that two white men came up to him, assaulted him, and yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, while adding “this is MAGA country” before allegedly putting a noose around him and adding a substance on him.

It later turned to be two brothers who said they were paid by Smollett to stage that particular crime in Chicago, despite not too much evidence pointing to such claim, though the the former Jamal Lyon says the brothers were paid to train him at a gym.

As for the new charges against Smollett, he is due back in court in Chicago on Feb. 24.

From Hip-Hop Wired:

According to the Chicago Tribune, Smollett was indicted on six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly making false reports on four separate occasions. Special Prosecutor Dan K. Webb announced the charges. He was assigned after a judge determined Cook County State’s Attorney, Kim Foxx, had mishandled the case.

Initial charges were dropped by Foxx back in March of last year.

Smollett continues to maintain his innocence of his crimes, along with his stance on being a “victim of a hate crime,” yet there is not enough evidence on that as well.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Hip-Hop Wired

First Picture Courtesy of Nuccio DiNuzzo and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Chicago Tribune and Getty Images