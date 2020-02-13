Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: His Past Has Changed My Feelings About Him

You meet the man of your dreams, he’s perfect, then he proposes, you say yes, then he pulls the carpet from up under you and you are not so sure you love him anymore. What do you do keep your feeling a secret like he kept his past a secret from you?

Or do you do like this young lady did and reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to see if his secret is something she can get past.

See if Sam Sylk and Bijou advised her to open up her Pandora’s box below.

Dear Sam

I met a really nice guy a perfect gentlemen. He is sensitive to my needs, old school chivalry. His job isn’t the greatest in the world but he works hard and never complains. And he loves to go to church. We have been dating now for about 6 months, we have never had sex. He doesn’t have any children, which I thought was strange for a guy his age but it’s nice not to have to deal with a baby mama. He recently got down on one knee and proposed but in he process of proposing he also said he needed to tell me something. He revealed to me that he had been in prison before for rape, and that he has completely turned his life around. I feel horrible that my feelings about him has changed after learning this. I have 2 daughters that he has never done anything remotely inappropriate to but now I have that thought stuck in my head. I really don’t know what to do now because I said “yes” to his proposal however for the first time in 6 months I have doubts about him. Do you have any advice?

Also On 93.1 WZAK: