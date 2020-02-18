While Ne-Yo and his wife are getting divorced due to what seems to be incompatibility, Monica and her husband Shannon Brown seem to be working on getting back together.

In other news, people are still blaming Loni Love for the reason Tamar Braxton got fired, but Loni showed Tamar some love in The Real’s 1000th episode saying the show was in part her idea. Watch Gary’s tea below!

Ne-Yo Getting Divorced, Monica May Be Reconciling With Her Ex Husband & More [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Posted By Rickey Smiley Morning Show

