LeBron James’ New Book for Kids is Coming Out!

LeBron James is set to release his first-ever children’s book named after his STEM-oriented school in Akron, Ohio.

Titled “I PROMISE,” it will go on sale on Aug. 11, with each copy costing only $19.99. If you want to purchase the new book, click here.

“Books have the ability to teach, inspire, and bring people together. That’s why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me,” James said in a news release on Tuesday. “Most importantly, we wanted to make sure these stories are ones that every single kid can see themselves in. ‘I PROMISE’ is powerful in that way and I can’t wait for people to read it.”

The new release is part of a two-year book deal James and his foundation (The LeBron James Family Foundation) has with HarperCollins Publishers.

HarperCollins Publishers announces plans to publish a pair of children’s books by four-time NBA MVP LeBron James. LeBron’s first book, “I Promise” – illustrated by Nina Mata – will be available on August 11, 2020.#FOX8 pic.twitter.com/0QjGlmdSm8 — Nicholas A. Kovach (@TheKovach) February 18, 2020

Just announced: NBA champion and cultural icon @KingJames pens a slam-dunk picture book inspired by his foundation’s I PROMISE program that motivates children everywhere to always #StriveForGreatness. Pre-order yours: https://t.co/owJyjAu92L pic.twitter.com/GL57iyZAyO — Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) February 18, 2020

