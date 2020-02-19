10-Year-Old Kenedee East Creates A Beauty Company After Being Bullied By Classmates

When you were in the 5th grade, were you a CEO?

10-year-old Kenedee East is the owner of K-Shine, a vegan lipgloss line for both young kids and adults. While her current business venture is inspiring, it was birthed because of an unfortunate situation.

“I got bullied by a girl and a boy. No one really wanted to help me. No one really got involved. So, I decided to make my own company for girls to make them feel brave and help make them confident,” East told WKBW.

Candace Lattimore, East’s mother, noticed a difference in her daughter’s disposition.

“I just noticed her personality was changing. She would come home and go right upstairs, she wasn’t eating as much. She’s always smiling, she wasn’t smiling. She was starting to become a little bit agitated.”

Eventually Lattimore learned about the bullying. “It went from them talking about her, to them actually putting their hands on her, then it went to spitting then I was like okay enough is enough.”

Lattimore handled the school bullying by approaching administrators. East took a different approach. One day she came home to her mom and said, “I want to create something that can help other girls that’s feeling like me.” She said. “A lot people have been killing themselves because they are not feeling good about the bullying.”

Now this is how you turn a bad situation into a fruitful one. This budding entrepreneur is inspiring and uplifting other children by sharing her story.

East has expanded her collection to include necklaces and tee shirts. You can support the business by visiting her website, KShineLife.com. Check her out on Instagram too!

