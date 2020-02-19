Is Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Now Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony?

Legendary Hip-Hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has decided to change their name after nearly three decades in the music business.

They are now going by…Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony!

Before you jump into conclusion, the Cleveland-based group is only going with the “Boneless” name as part of a promotion for Buffalo Wild Wings.

The new campaign with the Bone Thugs, or should we say Boneless Thugs, members was launched with a ‘Behind The Music’-style parody on how they had to taste the food and alter their identities.

The accompanying documentary-esque commercial shows a faux argument among the group centered on the name change, with Layzie Bone ultimately trying out some boneless chicken from the chain restaurant, admitting they are “pretty good” though not quite “change-your-name good.” “These boneless wings are so good, what if they made Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have an identity crisis,” Buffalo Wild Wings CMO Seth Freeman told Rolling Stone on Wednesday.

While the name change turned out to be a joke, some fans didn’t seem to think it was, while others approve as they reacted online.

Wait… Bone Thugs really changed their name to BONELESS Thugs n Harmony…. to promote… bdubs…??? I hate it here 😂😂😂😂 — LAN (@AlannaBelllo) February 19, 2020

I prefer my wings like I prefer my thugs-n-harmony, bone in! — THern (@THern25) February 19, 2020

When you just happen to be doing a random search. The Internet: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony change name to Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony. 😂 #bonethugsnharmony #boneless pic.twitter.com/lDgHdVnb22 — Syieve Locklair (@syievelocklair) February 19, 2020

Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony just told IHOB to hold its beer https://t.co/J9xxOmms0n — Slotter (@Slotter) February 19, 2020

Boneless thugs n harmony huh…. pic.twitter.com/2MQZhfNmr2 — Rio (@Rioozayyy) February 19, 2020

Boneless????? The masterminds of this can't go by boneless https://t.co/dDnHyRf6n8 — Football Chopz (@Pchopz_) February 19, 2020

Bone Thugs really changing their name to Boneless Thugs ?! I need confirmation. This is a tragedy. — Elizabeth Cristina 🎭 (@HerFavFlower) February 18, 2020

Boneless thugs n harmony now????? This vegan wave is atrocious 🤣 — Charlito Beats (@CharlitoBeats) February 19, 2020

The reaction was so passionate, the group had to let fans and spectators know it was all for fun, and that the name change was not real.

“The name change was just a joke y’all calm down 🤣🤣🤣” writes Krayzie Bone on his Instagram page on a post with the video below (along with the #BonelessThugs hashtag):

As for Buffalo Wild Wings, they have mentioned there are some things “in the pipeline” for the group in the future. They are already selling merchandise with the new “Boneless” name.

So are you onboard with the new Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony, even if its just for promoting a restaurant?

