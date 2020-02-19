Is Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Now Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony?

Legendary Hip-Hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has decided to change their name after nearly three decades in the music business.
They are now going by…Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony!
Before you jump into conclusion, the Cleveland-based group is only going with the “Boneless” name as part of a promotion for Buffalo Wild Wings.
The new campaign with the Bone Thugs, or should we say Boneless Thugs, members was launched with a ‘Behind The Music’-style parody on how they had to taste the food and alter their identities.
From Complex:
The accompanying documentary-esque commercial shows a faux argument among the group centered on the name change, with Layzie Bone ultimately trying out some boneless chicken from the chain restaurant, admitting they are “pretty good” though not quite “change-your-name good.”
“These boneless wings are so good, what if they made Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have an identity crisis,” Buffalo Wild Wings CMO Seth Freeman told Rolling Stone on Wednesday.
While the name change turned out to be a joke, some fans didn’t seem to think it was, while others approve as they reacted online.
The reaction was so passionate, the group had to let fans and spectators know it was all for fun, and that the name change was not real.
“The name change was just a joke y’all calm down 🤣🤣🤣” writes Krayzie Bone on his Instagram page on a post with the video below (along with the #BonelessThugs hashtag):
As for Buffalo Wild Wings, they have mentioned there are some things “in the pipeline” for the group in the future. They are already selling merchandise with the new “Boneless” name.
So are you onboard with the new Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony, even if its just for promoting a restaurant?
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of Complex
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Johnny Louis and Getty Images
First Video, First and Second Gif, and First through Eighth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex
Third Picture and Second Video Courtesy of Instagram and Complex