Bleacher Report x Mitchell & Ness Team Up For NBA Remix Jerseys

Bleacher Report is teaming with beloved throwback jersey and apparel company Mitchell & Ness to flip the jersey game.

The multimedia sports brand launched NBA Remixes on Tuesday, highlighting 8 artists who remixed their team’s hometown jerseys in their own image.

Of course, Master P and Romeo flipped the New Orleans Pelicans into the No Limit Pelicans, Jim Jones and Cam’Ron added a Dipset twist to the New York Knicks, ScHoolboy Q added a little (read: a lot) of blue and TDE to the Los Angeles Lakers jersey, E-40 put a little yay area flavor on the Golden State Warriors, Wale repped for The District and the Washington Wizards, Big Sean put all things Detroit on the Pistons jersey, DJ Khaled added his own personal touch to the classic Miami Heats logo and jersey and Future managed to add arguably the cleanest touch to the Hawks logo by representing Zone 6.

You can get a preview of at least seven of the jerseys here and cop the full set over at Bleacher Report’s official site. Last year, BR teamed with Mitchell & Ness for the first NBA Remix jersey, Travis Scott‘s flip of the Houston Rockets jersey. It instantly sold out within minutes.

