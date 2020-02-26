CLOSE
Cleveland’s Future History Maker: LaDarrius Steele

Black History Month 2016 - FUTURE

Radio One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.

Future History Maker 2020 Winners

This week we salute….LaDarrius Steele, the founder of Noex Sports, an NFL Flag Football program that invites coed youth ages 2-12 to learn about the basics of football in a non-contact, family friendly league. The program provides 100% free programming to all students.  LaDarrius Steele, we honor you for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

Exclusives
