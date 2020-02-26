CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Shooting at MolsonCoors in Milwaukee, ‘Multiple Casualties’ Reported

Milwaukee Skyline

Source: Darwin Fan / Getty

There has been a ‘critical incident’ reportedly taking place in Milwaukee.

According to police, it is happening at the city’s MolsonCoors headquarters.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Multiple casualties have been reported from a shooting situation, according to a law enforcement source. ABC News and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel are both reporting that the shooter is dead.

Nearby schools and businesses were on lock down when the shooting was active.

Milwaukee Police is getting assistance from the ATF and FBI.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WTMJ-TV Milwaukee and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Hugh De La Rosa / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Darwin Fan and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook, WTMJ-TV Milwaukee, and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Shooting Near Mandalay Bay Casino
23 photos

Videos
Latest
US-LIFESTYLE-FOOD-OREO
Walmart Selling an Oreo Variety Pack That Includes…
 30 mins ago
02.26.20
Olive Garden restaurant exterior...
Olive Garden to Help Celebrate Leap Year Birthdays…
 2 hours ago
02.26.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 5 hours ago
02.26.20
The Fenty Effect? Lane Bryant Adds Much Needed…
 7 hours ago
02.26.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close