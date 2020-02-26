Shooting at MolsonCoors in Milwaukee, ‘Multiple Casualties’ Reported

There has been a ‘critical incident’ reportedly taking place in Milwaukee.

According to police, it is happening at the city’s MolsonCoors headquarters.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Multiple casualties have been reported from a shooting situation, according to a law enforcement source. ABC News and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel are both reporting that the shooter is dead.

Nearby schools and businesses were on lock down when the shooting was active.

Milwaukee Police is getting assistance from the ATF and FBI.

