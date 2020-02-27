Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: What Does In Sickness and In Health Mean?

You have met your true love, gotten engaged, went to marriage counseling then that fairytale day comes. Your in front of the minister then he asks you to repeat these words..

“I, ___, take thee, ___, to be my wedded husband/wife, to have and to hold, from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health,

But do you know what in sickness in health means?

A couple reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages . to find out what the true definition of in sickness and in health is and if sickness becomes prevalent in your marriage is there a in sickness and in health clause that comes in effect.

Find out what Sam Sylk and Bijou Star thinks about that subject below.

Dear Sam

My husband and I were watching the news this weekend and we seen the story about the passing of B. Smith in which led to an argument and this letter. If I were to come down with a debilitating illness my husband not only wants to come to a agreement that if he needs affection that it is okay for him to see another woman. He say’s that he would never leave me hanging however if I can’t perform wifely duties I should be okay with him light weight moving on to someone else. He say’s in-turn if it’s him he would want me to do the same. I told him my vows said in sickness in health. He says that only means that we won’t leave each other until death do us part. It doesn’t mean we can’t start seeing other people to get us by. So my question is: is it him or is it me? First I think if he wants me to agree to something like that I need to second guessing his faithfulness. But really what does in sickness and in health mean? Should you ride or die with your spouse even if they’re too sick to be with you?

(BTW: you can listen live to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK, Reality Hour, at 1:00 pm Monday through Friday at http://www.wzakcleveland.com)

Also On 93.1 WZAK: