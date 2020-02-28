The Bijou Star Files on 93.1 WZAK: Jermaine Dupri Talks Meaning of Confessions

Some people think Usher’s new “Confessions” track has a line about him copping to herpes but legendary producer Jermaine Dupri says they need to listen closely … cause that was not his confession. Jermaine Dupri opened up the other day about speculation surrounding “Confessions Part III,” which Usher teased during a live performance. One particular line in the song has been widely interpreted to be a confirmation about having Herpes …but according to JD what is really being talked about is:

Check out the video below

“The song is about a girl cheatin’ on him and gettin’ pregnant by another man. She is then being stuck with the decision to keep or abort it. Now that he knows, Should he stay or Leave ???”

