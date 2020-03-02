CLOSE
Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Reality Hour: Too Friendly Co-Parenting

In a perfect world when our relationships go south we would love to say we can all be friends and co-parent in harmony.  But happens when it’s not the parents that have the problem co-parenting but new people that are now apart of their lives, their new relationship?

A loyal listener reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages ,  saying that she thinks it’s wonderful that her new man is able to get along with his ex for the sake of the kids however she thinks they get along too well.

Check out what Sam Sylk and Bijou Stars solution to being too nice was below.

Dear Sam

I know that co-parenting is healthy for two divorced people but staying friends on social media and keeping up with each others personal life is not healthy, RIGHT? I’m dating a man whose ex is not only his BFF but she even manages his money, helps him still do his bills. It’s crazy as hell to me. We are planning a getaway, he invited her and her new man. WTH!! He tell’s me If I care about him I will care about his family and get with the program. I’m all for co-parenting but co-familying I think she should respect that I’m on deck now and back off. HELP!!

(BTW: you can listen live to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK, Reality Hour, at 1:00 pm Monday through Friday at http://www.wzakcleveland.com)

