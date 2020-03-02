CLOSE
R.I.P. ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ Host James Lipton Dies at Age 93

The popular host of Bravo’s long-running ‘Inside the Actor’s Studio’ has recently passed away.

James Lipton, who had hosted the Emmy award-winning program for 23 seasons where he “conducted long-form interviews with actors, writers, directors and others in the entertainment industry,” died at the age of 93.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Lipton’s wife, Kedakai Turner confirmed his death to the New York Times and said the cause of death was bladder cancer.

Lipton left ‘Studio’ a year before it switched to the Ovation network in 2019.

The show become iconic enough to be spoofed on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Here is also a brief tribute from Ovation to Lipton:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

Close