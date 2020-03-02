R.I.P. ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ Host James Lipton Dies at Age 93

The popular host of Bravo’s long-running ‘Inside the Actor’s Studio’ has recently passed away.

James Lipton, who had hosted the Emmy award-winning program for 23 seasons where he “conducted long-form interviews with actors, writers, directors and others in the entertainment industry,” died at the age of 93.

Lipton’s wife, Kedakai Turner confirmed his death to the New York Times and said the cause of death was bladder cancer.

Lipton left ‘Studio’ a year before it switched to the Ovation network in 2019.

The show become iconic enough to be spoofed on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Here is also a brief tribute from Ovation to Lipton:

