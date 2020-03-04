Megan Thee Stallion Sues Label, Judge Agrees With Her So Far!?

Megan Three Stallion went live claiming her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, won’t release her new album because she asked to renegotiate her contract. According to Megan she signed her original deal when she was 20 years old and there were some things in her contract that she didn’t understand. So the 25 year old Megan Pete from Houston Texas AKA Megan Three Stallion filed a lawsuit against the 1502 Certified Entertainment because according to her some of there reps are known for “bullying and strong-armed tactics,”.

The Perfect Storm, Carl Crawford, former outfielder for the Las Angeles Dodgers and owner of 1501 Certified Entertainment called a foul ball on the play, stating,

Age ain’t nothin but a number but according to a judge it maybe more than that.

Unfortunately for Carl Crawford, and fortunately for Megan Three Stallion, a judge is so far siding with her, by ordering 1501 Certified Entertainment “to do nothing to prevent the release, distribution, and sale” of Megan’s new music, along with forbidding any interference with her or her career over social media or through her collaborators or associates. That means they can’t take to the Gram with their side of the story.

Megan Thee Stallion explains why her original label won’t let her drop any new music. pic.twitter.com/ai71iI6vnd — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) March 1, 2020

