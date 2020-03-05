Joe Biden’s Wife Jill Is A ‘G’ As She Protected Her Husband [VIDEO]

Super Tuesday was a couple of days ago and Joe Biden done very well for himself as he has said to have swept the south amidst the polling issues they had at some of the HBCU’s . But one of the biggest stories is how when Joe Biden took the stage protesters came for him but he didn’t need security for them because his wife Jill Biden had his back literally.

68 year old Jill Biden, just like a ‘G’ gnarling and gnashing at the teeth backed a protesters thang up when they tried to put their hands on her husband Joe Biden.

Take look at the video below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: