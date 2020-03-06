Chad Briscoe and his 9-year old son, Jamir, have created a basketball training tool called Ball By Yourself Strap, the world’s first and only basketball training tool that allows players to train 100% of the time without ever chasing after loose balls, focusing on fitness, basketball skill development and safety while creating muscle memory through repetition.

According to BlackNews.com Briscoe is a former professional athlete & former college and high school coach, so he knows a thing or two about skill development. His product is reportedly effective for all players from age 5 up.

He told the outlet, “With the help of my son, I created Ball By Yourself® Strap to give kids an opportunity to see someone who looks like them who also had similar aspirations as them growing up to play professionally. My goal was to also help those who to want to ‘go pro’ to realize that they can do so in something other than just playing sports.”

“The reality is that only 1.3% of college players get drafted by the NBA, and they need to know that there are other career paths in the sports industry,” he added. “Through our impact they will be inspired to formulate ideas that will possibly create products that will enhance the whole sports industry.”

Ball By Yourself is currently being used by AAU, High School, College and D-league players across the country and has been sold to players in Brazil, Turkey, Spain, Australia and the UK.

Dadpreneur And His Son Create Innovative Basketball Training Tool was originally published on blackamericaweb.com