Ne-Yo is getting a divorce and it sounds like it’s going super smooth because his ex-wife gave back his ring.

Eva and Gary discuss whether or not they would give a ring back to their partner and Rickey tries to coordinate a date.

Nene Leaks said she is officially done with Kenya Moore. She called her a monster and says she would never reach out to her again. Rickey puts Eva in charge of mending their friendship.

Meghan Markle gets called trailer trash, hear the rest of Gary’s Tea to know why.

Gary’s Tea: Should You Give Back Your Wedding Ring After A Divorce? [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com