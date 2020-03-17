CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pixar’s First Black Lead Animated Film ‘SOUL’ Official Trailer Has Dropped [VIDEO]

Jamie Foxx 4th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors Awards

Source: Courtesy ABFF / Courtesy ABFF

History is being made at PIXAR as the Walt Disney computer animation studio has dropped their very first black lead animated film official trailer to ‘SOUL‘ starring Jamie Foxx.

Jamie Foxx voices the character of Joe Gardner.

Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.  [read more]

Jamie Foxx took to his own official Twitter page to say this in regards to making history:

Honored to be the first ever African American lead in a Pixar film. 100 days away. I cannot wait for you all to see this beautiful story…[see post below]

“Soul” is scheduled to be released in theaters June 19, 2020

Take a look at PIXAR’s ‘SOUL’ starring Jamie Foxx official trailer below

Jamie Foxx , official trailer , pixar , Soul

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx 4th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors Awards
Pixar’s First Black Lead Animated Film ‘SOUL’ Official…
 40 mins ago
03.17.20
American Flag Over Downtown Columbus Ohio Skyline
Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services Asks…
 1 hour ago
03.17.20
Andre Ward v Sullivan Barrera
The Curry Family Is Stephen Up To Feed…
 2 hours ago
03.17.20
You Betta Order Online! Sephora Temporarily Closes All…
 2 hours ago
03.17.20
Exclusives
Close