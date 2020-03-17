Pixar’s First Black Lead Animated Film ‘SOUL’ Official Trailer Has Dropped [VIDEO]

History is being made at PIXAR as the Walt Disney computer animation studio has dropped their very first black lead animated film official trailer to ‘SOUL‘ starring Jamie Foxx.

Jamie Foxx voices the character of Joe Gardner.

Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions. [read more]

Jamie Foxx took to his own official Twitter page to say this in regards to making history:

Honored to be the first ever African American lead in a Pixar film. 100 days away. I cannot wait for you all to see this beautiful story…[see post below]

“Soul” is scheduled to be released in theaters June 19, 2020

Take a look at PIXAR’s ‘SOUL’ starring Jamie Foxx official trailer below

