CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Speaks on How to Handle Funerals and Weddings

the gift of wedding rings

Source: Elisa Galley / Getty

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had issued orders banning mass gatherings in the state of more than 100 people (later changed to more than 50), and to have schools, restaurants, and gyms among other facilities shut down during the COVID-19 spread.

However, there was no mention of funerals and weddings, until a reporter asked Gov. DeWine.

Here is his answer, according to WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“I can tell you, we were contacted by a friend of mine who had somebody in the family who died. They were talking about how do we deal with this. They came to the conclusion that they would have their own service, but they would postpone the public service until later,” the Governor said.

In other words, they could go on, but not with large crowds.

Gov. DeWine does acknowledge that “this is certainly very difficult for families” right now.

Click here to read more.

 

Article and Video Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Senia Effe / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Elisa Galley and Getty Images

Ohio Department of Health Orders Primary Polls Closed Despite Judge’s Ruling
Coronavirus breaking news
11 photos
Coronavirus , COVID-19 , Ohio

Videos
Latest
Phoenix Suns v Brooklyn Nets
CORONAVIRUS: Kevin Durant and Three Other Brooklyn Nets…
 26 mins ago
03.17.20
G Herbo In Concert - Atlanta, GA
CORONAVIRUS: What Waka Flocka and Keri Hilson Has…
 55 mins ago
03.17.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Tamar Braxton! Here Are 10 Of…
 6 hours ago
03.17.20
Jamie Foxx 4th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors Awards
Pixar’s First Black Lead Animated Film ‘SOUL’ Official…
 8 hours ago
03.17.20
Exclusives
Close