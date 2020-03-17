CLOSE
CORONAVIRUS: What Waka Flocka and Keri Hilson Has to Say on The Disease

There have been some celebrities speaking out on the coronavirus disease, but not everything they’ve said has been helping with trying to combat the spread.

Waka Flocka took to the Los Angeles radio airwaves, and had this say on COVID-19 when he was asked about it, according to The Grio:

“It’s fake. Minorities can’t catch it, we straight,” he said.

Yeah, try telling that to Idris Elba, Rudy Gobert, and Donovan Mitchell.  All three are among a growing list of those who are well-known that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Waka tried to deny he ever said it was “fake,” but there is evidence he did say it.  (If you want to see and hear it, click here.)

Meanwhile, Keri Hilson had suggested that the virus has been caused by “5G radiation:”

“People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation,” Hilson wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead.”

Hilson had urged her fans to turn off 5G while showing screenshots of articles on the technology.

Not surprising, social media users were not happy with the singer’s conspiracy claims.  (To see some of the responses, click here.)

Hilson’s Twitter page no longer appears to be active.

 

